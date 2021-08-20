Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

