Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $39,648,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.