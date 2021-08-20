Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

