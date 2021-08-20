Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 8,509 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 17,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,651. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

