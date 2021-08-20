Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

