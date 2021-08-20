Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,534 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. 7,493,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

