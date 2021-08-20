Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,228 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 490,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,288. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

