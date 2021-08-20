Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,986 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $221,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,852 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $512,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

TMUS stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

