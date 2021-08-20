PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of PROG worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PROG by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,357,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

