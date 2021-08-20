Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $313,055.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $569,310.17 and approximately $313,055.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

