Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Prosegur Cash stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 5,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79.
About Prosegur Cash
