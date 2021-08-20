Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 5,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

