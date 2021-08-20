ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,195,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,023,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

