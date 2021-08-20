ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,195,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,023,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.