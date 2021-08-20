Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 344.20 ($4.50), with a volume of 254,560 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.