PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of PTC worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

