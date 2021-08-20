PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 6,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.