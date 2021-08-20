Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $35,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.