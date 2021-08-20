Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.80

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.80 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 59.97 ($0.78). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.79), with a volume of 159,370 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PURP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.80. The company has a market cap of £186.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

