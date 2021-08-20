PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $580,435.90 and approximately $184.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.34 or 0.99984988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

