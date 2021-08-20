PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.