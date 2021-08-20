Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,395.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $11.28 or 0.00023204 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $1,395.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.
