Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

