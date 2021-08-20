Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Issued By Colliers Securities (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million.

HTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$274.80 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.