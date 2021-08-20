Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issued By B. Riley

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATLC stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $768.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,833.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.