Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.