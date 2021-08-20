Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Venus Concept Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

VERO opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

