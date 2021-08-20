Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Decreased by Analyst

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Andersons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ANDE stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $995.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.