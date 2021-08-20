QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 188,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,414. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

