Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $885,002.40 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

