Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $296,324.64 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QRVO opened at $180.13 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 165,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 40.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

