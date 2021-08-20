Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 43.9% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,208 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

