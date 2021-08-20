Quark Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,860,863 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

