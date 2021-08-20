Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quest Resource stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 62,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.