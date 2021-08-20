Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

