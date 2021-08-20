Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires Shares of 114 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Booking comprises about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,074.74. 343,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,957. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,194.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

