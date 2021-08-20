Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.71. 2,384,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

