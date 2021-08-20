Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

