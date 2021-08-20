Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 3,470 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

