Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 573 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQM opened at $47.93 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

