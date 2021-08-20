Rathbone Brothers plc Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

XME opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

