Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

