Raymond James Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.