Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.