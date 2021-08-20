Raymond James Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.