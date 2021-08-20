Raymond James Raises Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $192.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.13.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.29 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

