Raymond James Raises Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $27.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

