Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$71.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

