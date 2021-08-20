Raymond James Weighs in on Questor Technology Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on QST. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.