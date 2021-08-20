Raze Network (RAZE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $1.71 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

