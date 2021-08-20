Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.30 ($29.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/28/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:GYC opened at €23.80 ($28.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.95. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

