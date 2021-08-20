Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:

8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

