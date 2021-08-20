Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:
- 8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
